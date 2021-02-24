Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics

In 2019, the IOC created panels for each of the Summer and Winter Games to enter into rolling dialogue with possible candidates and even approach bidders. The panels can recommend a host that may now be picked without a contested vote.

“We cannot, I suggest, continue to be damaged as we have in the past,” John Coates, a veteran IOC member, said in 2019 while presenting the new bid process he helped shape at Bach's invitation.

Queensland's quick progress raised questions about possible conflicts of interest for Coates, who has led the Australian Olympic Committee for more than 30 years.

Coates returned to the IOC board last year as a vice president and is viewed as one of Bach's closest allies. He also leads the IOC's oversight of preparations for the postponed Tokyo Olympics this year.

Asked about the perception of Coates's role in creating a process that first benefited Australia, Bach said his colleague was not involved in the board's debate Wednesday.

“This is best practice that whenever a conflict of interest arises you solve it by not participating in related discussions or decisions," the IOC president said.

China, Germany, India, Indonesia and Russia had also worked on possible bids for 2032.