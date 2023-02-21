It’s a good thing they planned to have drinks on the boat, it literally saved their lives.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It’s a good thing they planned to have drinks on the boat, it literally saved their lives.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The new quake comes as the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, has raised the number of confirmed fatalities from the earthquake in Turk…
The letter, sent during World War I, was addressed to "my dear Katie."
Phromthep, who was enrolled in a soccer academy in Leicestershire, England, died after being rushed to the hospital on Sunday. No other detail…
Good news, Jedi. France has hosted its first lightsaber championship, four years after the national fencing federation recognized it as a comp…
A global target aims to eradicate the deeply entrenched practice of female genital cutting by 2030. Meanwhile, some women living with the cons…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.