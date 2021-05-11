Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference

He had also asked the court to quash the search warrants and to order that evidence seized or copied by police be returned or destroyed.

His case argued the foreign interference law was invalid and that the warrant did not precisely identify the substance of the offenses.

Police seized phones, computers and other electronic devices from Zhang. The warrants allege that Zhang engaged with Moselmane “through a private social media chat group and other fora ... to advance the interests and policy goals of a foreign principal,” the Chinese government.

Part of the conduct was “covert” because it involved communications over an encrypted private social media chat group, the warrants said.

Lawyers for Attorney General Michaelia Cash had argued in court that “covert” could be read as “involving some element of nefarious concealment or secrecy.”

The law made it illegal to engage in conduct on behalf of “a foreign principal” in circumstances where the accused person is ”reckless” as to whether the conduct will influence political or governmental process or democracy in Australia and if any part of the conduct is covert.

The offense carries a potential maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.