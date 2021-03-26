 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'
AP

Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s ambassador to Beijing has reportedly described China as a “vindictive” and “unreliable” trading partner as Australian officials revealed steep declines in most exports to the nation’s most important market.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally.

“It’s been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive,” The Australian newspaper and Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday quoted Fletcher as saying.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately comment on the accuracy of the media reports.

A diplomatic rift between the free trade partners has worsened since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

Australian exports of coal, wine, barley, cotton, lobsters and wood have either been blocked or severely disrupted, usually for unclear reasons.

China is unlikely to disrupt trade in iron ore, Australia’s most lucrative export, while production in Australia’s main rival, Brazil, is compromised by the pandemic.

Due to booming iron ore prices, Australian exports to China fell by only 2% in value in the last six months of 2020, compared to the same period a year earlier, foreign department officials told a Senate committee late Thursday.

But with iron ore stripped out, Australian exports to China would have fallen by about 40%, department official Elly Lawson said.

“We have seen quite significant drops in some commodities,” Lawson said.

The officials did not place a dollar value on the exports.

The pandemic had a negative impact on Australian exports, but exports had only declined by 22% to the rest of the world outside China, department economist Jennifer Gordon said.

Forty ships carrying Australian coal remained stranded off the Chinese coast, some for “several months,” department secretary Frances Adamson said.

Australian coal exports to India and Japan had “increased quite substantially,” limiting the fall in overall exports of coal — Australia's second-most valuable commodity — to 8%, Gordon said.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan wrote to his China’s new Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in January in a bid to establish lines of communication. But Wang had not responded, Lawson said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s criticism, made in a speech in Brussels, of “China’s blatant economic coercion of Australia.”

“We want to have a positive trading relationship with China and we’re obviously facing some difficult issues in that relationship and really appreciate the great support we’ve had from liberal democracies all around the world. None less so than the United States,” Morrison told reporters.

“We’ve always been keen to work through these issues. But while we’re big on trade in Australia, we don’t trade away who we are and we don’t trade away our values: ever,” Morrison added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MunchieBus brings the convenience store to you

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News