Australian leader has 'constructive' talk with Google boss

Morrison said he was clear with Pichai that “Australia sets the rules for how these things operate.”

“We discussed some of the specifics of elements of the code and they raised those matters, I think, very respectfully,” Morrison said. “But I think we’ve been able to get that into a much more positive space about the ability to continue to provide services here in Australia."

Google declined to comment on the meeting.

While Google and Facebook have condemned the legislation as unworkable, Microsoft President Brad Smith said his business would be willing to pay for news if its search engine increased Australian market share.

The law would initially only apply to Google and Facebook, but the government could add other platforms in the future if Google abandoned Australia.

Although Bing is Australia’s second most popular search engine, it has only a 3.6% market share. Google says it has 95%.

Smith said Microsoft would invest in Bing in Australia to improve its quality so that it would be on par with Google as it was in North America and Britain.