 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Australia's oldest-ever man, 111, says eating chicken brains aids longevity
0 comments
spotlight AP

Australia's oldest-ever man, 111, says eating chicken brains aids longevity

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Australia’s oldest-ever man has claimed that eating chicken brains has helped him live to the age of 111.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Australia Oldest Man

In this image made from video, Australia's Dexter Kruger gestures at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia, on May 13, 2021. Kruger, Australia’s oldest-ever man, has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

"Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there's a brain. And they are delicious little things," Kruger said. "There's only one little bite."

Australia Oldest Man

Australia's Dexter Kruger speaks during an interview at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia, on May 13, 2021. The retired cattle rancher on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger's 74-year-old son Greg credits his father's simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.

Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was "probably one of the sharpest residents here."

"His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old," Calvert said.

John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.

The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Helena Cathedral vandalism

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+60
Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office
World

Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

+20
Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists
World

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

  • Updated

NAXOS, Greece (AP) — In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Naxos.

+5
US joins global push against violent extremism online
World

US joins global push against violent extremism online

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French President Emmanuel Macron says the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate.

+8
Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
World

Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News