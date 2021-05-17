Australia's oldest-ever man, 111, says eating chicken brains aids longevity

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.
Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.
Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.
"Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there's a brain. And they are delicious little things," Kruger said. "There's only one little bite."
Kruger's 74-year-old son Greg credits his father's simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.
Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was "probably one of the sharpest residents here."
"His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old," Calvert said.
John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.
The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.
Bear does high-wire act on Arizona utility poles, and more of this week's weirdest news
WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Were these whales really hugging — or was it just a fluke?
Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.
Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.
Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.
"Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as 'belly to belly:' perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating," the research team said in a statement.
North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet's most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.
Scientists say there's a bright spot: The whales gave birth over the past winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015.
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of an Arizona border city were left in disbelief by a surprise visit from a bear.
The Arizona Game & Fish Department said the bear appeared Sunday in downtown Douglas.
Bolder than your average bear, the animal climbed up two utility poles and even sat on the wires at one point.
State wildlife officials, Douglas police, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol closed off U.S. Hwy 191 and tried to get the bear to leave.
Authorities say the seemingly unfazed bear eventually climbed down and scampered off, sending about two dozen onlookers scattering.
No injuries were reported.
Game & Fish officials say this is the time of year where people in the area need to watch out for bears.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Florida neighborhood say they are beset by an invasion of turkey vultures that are damaging homes and causing major messes.
Resident Judy Oliveri told WFLA-TV that her neighborhood in the Tampa suburb of Westchase is overrun with the large black birds, and they've been multiplying since they showed up three years ago.
“We could have 20 to 25 vultures on our roofs. They land on our screens, their under-feathers are all over the roof, their droppings are all over the place,” Oliveri said.
Other homeowners say it's possible the vultures were dislocated from their previous habitat by ongoing development in the area.
Residents say the U.S. Department of Agriculture has promised to remove the vultures, but no timetable has been set.
“They are destroying our neighborhood and our property values. I would like them gone,” Oliveri said.
Vultures are state and federally protected as a migratory bird. That means it is illegal to harm or kill them without a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Two dead endangered whales were dislodged from the hull of an Australian destroyer after the warship docked in San Diego last weekend, according to the Royal Australian Navy.
The whales were found near HMAS Sydney, which berthed in Naval Base San Diego, the principal home port of the US Navy's Pacific Fleet.
"The Navy takes marine mammal safety seriously and is disheartened this incident occurred," a statement from the Australian navy said.
The Australian and US navies -- along with the US NOAA Fisheries, which oversees marine resources -- were investigating, the statement said.
CNN affiliate 10News in San Diego reported the dead mammals were fin whales, the world's second-largest whale species, behind only blue whales. One was 65 feet (about 20 meters) long and the other about 25 feet (7.6 meters), the report said.
A NOAA Fisheries fact sheet on fin whales lists them as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, with a population of about 3,200 off the US West Coast. The whales were once hunted extensively, but today their biggest threat is being struck by a ship, the fact sheet says.
HMAS Sydney is a 481-foot (146.7-meter) guided-missile destroyer with a 7,000-ton displacement, according to the Australian navy. The ship's hull extends 23.6 feet (7.2 meters) below the waterline.
It's one of the newest ships in the Australian fleet, commissioned just a year ago.
The ship steamed into San Diego on Saturday after testing its combat systems in an exercise off the California coast, according to a tweet from the Australian navy.
Whale strikes by naval vessels are rare, said Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain.
"Whales can hear ships from miles away and generally avoid ships using mid-frequency and high-powered low frequency sonars because it bothers their hearing," Schuster said.
Low-frequency sonar can confuse whales in shallower waters, Schuster said -- but the Australian ship is equipped with a high-frequency sonar.
However, a NOAA Fisheries report on whale strikes says they can occur as the whales feed and migrate in coastal waters, especially in heavy shipping lanes like those off Southern California.
MIAMI (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said.
Monday's stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where she's facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence, records show.
Francisquini started handing out pamphlets printed with her Instagram account after sneaking onto the campus around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said. She had a black backpack and carried a skateboard as she walked through the hallways, recording herself.
School security tracked her down as she was wandering the hallways while students were in classrooms, an arrest report said. Francisquini told investigators she was looking for the registration office.
Investigators said she headed toward the registration office, but did not enter. Instead she continued walking through the hallways, talking to students, news outlets reported.
Security officers tried to catch up with her again, but she didn't stop. They notified the office of a security threat on campus, police said.
An officer spotted her walking across the faculty parking lot and told her to stop. She continued walking, the report said.
Authorities tracked her down through her Instagram page and arrested her later Monday at her home in North North Miami Beach.
The school system will be conducting a thorough review of the incident, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Jaquelyn Calzadilla told the Miami Herald. They will be looking into how she was able to sneak into the school and elude security several times.
Records did not list a lawyer for Francisquini.
NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — The winner of a $26 million California Lottery prize may have literally washed the chance of a fortune down the drain.
The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. Thursday was the last day to redeem it.
Nobody did.
Store employee Esperanza Hernandez told the Whittier Daily News that a woman came in Wednesday and told workers that she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the laundry.
The store’s manager told KTLA-TV that surveillance video showed the woman who bought the ticket, and she's known to store workers.
A copy of the surveillance video was turned over to California Lottery officials, the manager said.
The claim will be investigated, lottery spokeswoman Cathy Johnston said.
Lottery officials say someone who believes he or she is a winner must complete a claim form. But if someone loses a ticket, they must provide evidence that they owned it, such as a photograph of the front and back of the ticket, the officials said.
The winning numbers were: 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10. The $26 million prize can be taken in annual installments or as a $19.7 million cash option.
If the prize isn't claimed, the $19.7 million will go to California public schools.
The store that sold the ticket will receive a $130,000 bonus.
It's uncommon for large jackpots to go unclaimed, officials said.
Four prizes of $20 million or more haven't been claimed since 1997, including a $63 million prize from 2015, lottery spokesman Jorge De La Cruz told the Los Angeles Times.