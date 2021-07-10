 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austrian leader Kurz and partner expecting 1st child
0 Comments
AP

Austrian leader Kurz and partner expecting 1st child

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he and his partner Susanne Thier are expecting their first child.

Kurz said on Facebook that the couple were “overjoyed and grateful, that we will soon be three.”

“I ask for your understanding that we will continue to keep our private lives private,” he said. “But we are glad to be able to share this joy, which will soon be obvious to see, with you.”

The 34-year-old chancellor is under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission investigating the Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache in 2019 and the collapse of Kurz's previous government.

Kurz has denied the allegations and rejected suggestions that he should resign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Osprey chicks help determine health of river

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday, with police killing four suspects and arresting two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country already enduring gang violence and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

+6
Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania
World

Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News