 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austrian media: Ruling center-right party's offices searched
0 Comments
AP

Austrian media: Ruling center-right party's offices searched

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media reported Wednesday that investigators have searched the offices of the country's governing People's Party in connection with a bribery investigation.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the chancellery building was also searched, though it wasn't immediately clear whether this included the offices of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Two dailies, Presse and Kurier, reported that the probe was linked to suspicious payments for opinion polls published in another newspaper.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that the polls, which benefited the center-right People's Party, were paid for by the finance ministry.

Senior People's Party officials claimed that media leaks in recent days about planned searches had been intended to hurt the party and Kurz.

The 35-year-old chancellor was put under investigation in May by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion of making false statements to a parliamentary commission, an allegation he has rejected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic activity continues from Cumbre Vieja

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News