 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austria's far-right Freedom Party chooses new leader
0 Comments
AP

Austria's far-right Freedom Party chooses new leader

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Austria's far-right Freedom Party chooses new leader

FILE - In this May 20, 2019 file photo Austrian Minister of the Interior Herbert Kickl, of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, Monday, May 20, 2019. Austria's far-right Freedom Party on Monday nominated Herbert Kickl, the country's former interior minister, as its new leader.

 Michael Gruber

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's far-right Freedom Party on Monday nominated Herbert Kickl, the country's combative former interior minister, as its new leader.

The opposition party's leadership chose Kickl for the top job, the Austria Press Agency reported. The move will need endorsement by a party congress on June 19.

Kickl, 52, will be the second Freedom Party leader since the resignation in 2019 of Heinz-Christian Strache, who was then Austria's vice chancellor.

Strache led the party for 14 years until his downfall over a video showing him offering favors to a purported Russian investor, which triggered the collapse of conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government. Kurz returned to power last year in a new coalition with the Greens.

Strache's successor, Norbert Hofer, announced last week that he was stepping down. That raised the possibility of Hofer making a second run for the country's largely ceremonial presidency next year, though he hasn't publicly confirmed such plans.

Kickl, a longtime campaign mastermind of the anti-immigration Freedom Party, was a divisive figure in government — drawing criticism over matters including a raid on Austria’s BVT spy agency which opposition parties claimed was an attempt by the government to purge domestic political enemies.

He also has been confrontational in opposition as the head of the party's parliamentary group since 2019, most recently positioning himself as a critic of coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests
World

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship since the pandemic wended its way Saturday through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal but also protested by hundreds on land and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” flags.

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender
World

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender

  • Updated

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News