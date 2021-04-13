Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

“This pandemic takes no breaks, and so a health minister can't take a break either,” he said.

Austria was one of the first countries in Western Europe to mandate the use of masks last year, and the government was able to ease its first lockdown quickly.

Like several other European countries, it has struggled since the fall to find a balance between allowing and restricting activities. Austria bet heavily on opening up some sectors for people with negative tests, but hasn't been able to break a succession of lockdowns and currently has an infection rate significantly higher than neighboring Germany's.

“On the whole, I think we have done good work,” Anschober said. “In a pandemic, no one is free of mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes.... We were in uncharted territory.”

Kurz thanked Anschober and wished him a quick recovery.

“His resignation shows that the pandemic is a strain not just for every single member of the population but also for someone who bears political responsibility, who is on the job day and night and has to make decisions,” the chancellor wrote on Twitter.

