Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining

The call was supported by the environmental group World Wildlife Fund, which has campaigned against deep seabed mining.

“We need to take pressures off the ocean, not add additional pressures to it in order to guarantee that the ocean can provide services to humanity, such as climate regulation, food and medicines, into the future,” said Jessica Battle, who heads the WWF campaign against deep seabed mining.

While minerals mined from the ocean floor can be used for a variety of goods, they are of particular interest to high-tech industries that rely on precious and rare metals.

“At least one of the leading nodule mining contractors, DeepGreen, cites generating metals for EV batteries as their major motivation for large-scale mining,” said Craig Smith, a professor of oceanography at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of Automotive Management in Germany, said the announcement by BMW and Volvo was significant for other car manufactures.

“It underlines the importance of ecological considerations in a comprehensive well-to-wheel perspective," he said, adding that other automakers “will now at least hesitate to use minerals mined from the ocean in their electric vehicle batteries.”

