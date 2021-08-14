Back of the line: Charity only goes so far in world vaccines

COVAX is run by the World Health Organization, the vaccines alliance Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The program is now trying to regain credibility by getting rich countries to distribute donated vaccines through its system, Baker said, adding that many donations are aimed at currying political favors.

With the exception of China, donations are coming in tiny fractions of what’s been pledged, an Associated Press tally of vaccines promised and delivered has found. Dr. Christian Happi, of Nigeria’s Redeemer’s University, said donations from rich countries are completely unreliable, as they have already hoarded the global supply and are now moving on to inoculating children and planning booster shots.

“We cannot just wait for them to come up with a solution,” he said.

COVAX is well aware of the problem. During its last board meeting in June, officials conceded they had failed to achieve equitable distribution. But they decided against blocking rich countries from getting more vaccines, reasoning that without them, “it would be difficult to secure deals with some manufacturers.”