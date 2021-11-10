 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence

  • 0
Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence

Supporters of ruling Awami League party candidate Nesar Ullah hold up posters during an election rally in Srinagar, Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Bangladesh is holding a series of local elections to choose representatives at the village level amid a boycott by the country's largest opposition party in a country where the recent national vote was grossly disputed. The Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all but certain to win Thursday's election for 848 rural councils.

 Mahmud Hossain Opu

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh held village council elections Thursday that are certain to further consolidate the ruling party's power but have raised concerns about the state of democracy in the South Asian nation.

The largest opposition party is boycotting the vote, saying a skewed political atmosphere is preventing fair participation. Widespread allegations of misconduct were made over the last two national elections, and political violence has marred past votes in Bangladesh, particularly for the rural councils.

Chief Election Commissioner K.M.Nurul Huda warned against election violence before Thursday's vote and said security measures were being taken to tackle any possible incidents.

In the runup to the vote, at least nine people have been killed and hundreds injured in campaign violence this month. Since January, 85 people have been killed and more than 6,000 injured in election-related violence, according to a Dhaka-based rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.

More than 10.5 million eligible voters will choose representatives on 835 councils after proceedings in some places were suspended over irregularities or violence.

A total of 4,571 councils, known as union parishads and locally responsible for community development and public welfare services, are being contested in phases. In the first phase in June, elections were held for 204 councils, with 148 candidates from the ruling party winning and independents taking the rest.

People are also reading…

Analysts say Thursday’s election is an opportunity for the ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023. Her party won landslides in the last two general elections in 2014 and 2018, despite allegations of vote rigging and manipulation.

From 1991, when Bangladesh returned to a democratic system, to the 2008 elections, Hasina and her archrival former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party alternately ruled the country. Hasina's overwhelming win in 2008 was the last national election that was accepted as free and fair, and Zia's party has boycotted several of the elections since.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 very young children, steamed into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea.

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

JERUSALEM (AP) — Security researchers disclosed Monday that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cow Saddle Terrace timber project

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News