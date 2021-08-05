Bank of England hints at rate rise amid buoyant UK recovery

Armed with quarterly economic projections, also published Thursday, the rate-setting panel said “a waning impact” from COVID-19 would boost demand growth and help the British economy reach its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.

It said the British economy is set to rebound by 7.25% this year following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, unchanged from its previous projection. However, it modestly upgraded its forecast for next year to 6% from 5.75%.

However, it cautioned that the more contagious delta variant, which has seen coronavirus infections spike sharply in the U.K. over the past couple of months, and voluntary social distancing could pose a risk to the outlook.

Overall, growth is expected to slow toward more normal rates in the months and years to come, partly reflecting lower government spending as many pandemic programs, such as a salary support scheme, end.

One uncertainty cited was how the economy will adjust to the end of the furlough scheme, which was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn’t rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. Under the program, the government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.