Bank of England warns of rising inflation, but rates held

The U.K. experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions last year as three successive lockdowns hobbled the economy.

Restrictions across the U.K. have been lifted over recent months following a monthlong winter lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines. Much of the British economy, which shrank around 10% in 2020, has reopened though an array of social distancing restrictions remain in place.

However, the most recent easing due to begin this week was delayed by a month because of a resurgence in the virus, this one the more contagious delta variant. Now, the British government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact on July 19. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have been broadly coming out of lockdown in the same way as England.

The committee said the “direct economic implications" of the delay were "likely to be relatively small compared with the impact of the re-openings of retail and hospitality activities that had already occurred.”

The committee also appeared to take a fairly sanguine view on the recent spike in inflation. Like others, the U.K. has seen price pressures increase in recent months as the global economy rebounds.