Banker arrested as Nicaragua crackdown expands

In a statement Wednesday, Banpro General Manager Juan Carlos Arguello expressed confidence that the situation would be cleared up.

Before joining Banpro, Rivas Anduray held high-level positions in the Central Bank and Finance Ministry during the government of President Enrique Bolaños, who died Monday.

In 2011, he showed up at the newspaper El Nuevo Diario to announce that Banpro had purchased it. The paper closed in 2019 under pressure from the government.

Journalist Letzira Sevilla, who worked at the paper then, said “Dr. Rivas came infrequently to the paper, but we all knew his professionalism and humanity." She said Rivas Anduray helped pay for her hospital bills last year when she suffered from COVID-19. “I pray there is justice in his case and for all of the political prisoners.”

Rivas Anduray is the 16th person arrested since late May for allegedly committing crimes against the state. Most of the others were potential candidates for the presidential elections Nov. 7 or opposition party leaders.

His arrest came the same day that the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States approved a resolution condemning the arrests and demanding their immediate release.