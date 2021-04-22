Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash

Laporta, who previously served as Barcelona president from 2003-10, was re-elected to the post last month. While campaigning, Laporta said he was not in favor of the Super League, but his position changed after taking charge of the troubled club that faces more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in debt.

The club’s finances have been hard hit by the pandemic, which has compounded problems in a budget that was already loaded by the highest payroll in soccer last season. Laporta’s financial challenges include trying to convince Lionel Messi to sign a new contract when his expires this year.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Barcelona was the club that “disappointed me the least.”

“Laporta was elected very recently and I spoke to him two or three times. He was under great pressure due to the financial situation he inherited," Ceferin said. “This happens when you overpay some players and don’t get a result.”

The chances to boost revenue by cutting UEFA out of the equation and replacing the Champions League with the new tournament of 20 teams appeared to be irresistible to Barcelona.