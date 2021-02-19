Beam me up? Bavarian governor eyes top job after Merkel

The Brussels-based body is a frequent punching bag for national politicians across the EU. But Soeder's criticism falls firmly at the feet of German Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, a fellow member of the Union bloc in which Merkel's Christian Democrats and his Bavaria-only Christian Social Union are unequal partners.

Soeder's complaints carry weight due to the outsized role Bavaria plays in Germany: it is the country's biggest state and its economic powerhouse.

Born in Nuremberg, the son of a building contractor, Soeder has spoken of his early enthusiasm for conservative politics. While other students were protesting against what they considered U.S. imperialism, Soeder — who grew up near an American military hospital and regularly visited the Army store for pizza and ice cream — recalls attending a rally in favor of the first Gulf War.

“I stood not far from here on a wooden box and demonstrated for the United States,” he said.

Soeder said his love for America was tested by Trump, who regularly lashed out at allies such as Germany and threatened to pull out U.S. troops stationed there.