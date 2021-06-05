Before final verdict, Mladic's bloody legacy divides Bosnia

“If the law is to be respected, he should be set free to return home,” Darko Mladic said. “I never doubted him because I know him so well, I know his character.”

Now 79 and in frail health, Mladic was known as a ruthless and fiery commander during the war, who personally led the Bosnian Serbs as they took control over large swaths of Bosnia to create a separate mini-state. Mladic remained defiant during the trial, lashing out at the tribunal as an anti-Serb instrument.

Standing by a monument for the 1601 children who died in the siege of Sarajevo, Grabovica said he could not understand such brutality.

“That he would act like that, issue orders to kill innocent children who had just come into this world, who just started to dream their dreams,” he said. “My little girl was killed like that, who was only 11 and who could not have been guilty of anything,”

In Srebrenica, thousands of white tombstones in Islamic tradition mark the graves of the massacre victims. who were rounded up by Mladic's troops when they seized the enclave that was under U.N. protection at the time. Their remains are still being excavated from dozens of mass graves.