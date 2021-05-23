Belarus activist arrested after fighter jet intercepts his Ryanair flight

"Private travelers cannot be subject to diversion and delay by the whims and machinations of a vindictive regime," she added. "The American citizens and all others on @RyanAir must be allowed to travel to Vilnius. #StandWithBelarus

"Lukashenka's unrestrained efforts to imprison and silence political foes hurts the country's people, its international reputation, as well as its economy," she said.

The Foreign Minister of Lithuania said the news of the forced landing was disturbing. Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted that he is "working with international partners to secure safe passage back to Vilnius for all passengers."

EU leaders are also speaking out in condemnation of Belarus for arresting Pratasevich.

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, demanded "immediate explanations" and for Pratasevich to be released.

"Closely following reports of forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the alleged arrest of activist and journalist (Raman Pratasevich). We need immediate explanations, and he must be released. All 171 passengers and the flight need to be released without delay," he said.