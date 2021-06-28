Belarus cuts cooperation on migration with EU over sanctions

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Monday that the government will also impose a travel ban on unspecified EU officials who were involved in drafting the sanctions against Belarus, recall its envoy to the EU for consultations and ask the EU representative in Minsk, Dirk Schuebel, to leave the country.

In addition to that, Belarus will suspend its participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership program, which was intended to strengthen cooperation with several ex-Soviet nations.

Belarus has been rocked by months of protests fueled by Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 election that was widely seen as rigged. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the August election who was forced to leave the country after the vote under official pressure, criticized the government's move to halt the country's involvement in the Eastern Partnership and said her team will continue to cooperate closely with the EU.