Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the election, fled the country after the vote under official pressure. She urged Belarusians Thursday to subscribe to media channels on a popular messaging app to support independent media.

“The regime is so much afraid of the truth that it blocks all independent media, denies accreditation to foreign journalists, shuts editorial offices, blocks editorials and puts editors behind bars,” Tsikhanouskaya said. “They hope that if they abduct journalists and close media outlets people will forget about falsifications, violence and repressions by the regime. But our memory and the truth are stronger than that.”

The European Union and the United States have responded to the crackdown by slapping Belarus with sanctions. They have imposed new, tougher restrictions after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.

Speaking Thursday to graduates of military academies, Lukashenko accused the West of trying to “deprive us of our sovereignty and enforce external governance."

“But we will not come down on our knees,” he said. “We are defending ourselves, our families, our children and our land.”