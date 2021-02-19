Belarus journalist on trial over report on protester's death

The ministry said the lawyers were stripped of their licenses because they allegedly participated in unsanctioned protests, resisted police and insulted officials.

Pavel Sapelka, a lawyer with the Viasna human rights center, said the move marked the authorities' effort to punish the lawyers for defending the opposition figures. “Those lawyers had the professional courage to defend the opposition activists and the authorities took revenge on them,” Sapelka said.

Barysevich's trial opened a day after another two Belarusian journalists were convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison after they covered a protest against Lukashenko.

Katsiaryna Bakhvalava, who also goes by the last name of Andreyeva, and Daria Chultsova, both of the Polish-funded Belsat TV channel, were arrested in November after police broke down the door of a Minsk apartment where they doing a live stream of a demonstration in the Belarusian capital. They were convicted Thursday on charges of “organizing actions rudely violating public order” — accusations they denied.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Washington remains alarmed by the Belarusian authorities' “continuing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, pro-democracy activists, and journalists.”