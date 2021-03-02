Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death

The Belarusian Association of Journalists denounced the court's verdict as part of government efforts to silence the independent media.

“The authorities have unleashed unprecedented repressions against journalists, jailing some, scaring others and expelling them from the country,” said its leader, Andrei Bastunets.

Barysevich's colleagues from her media outlet condemned the charges against her as “cynical and absurd” and demanded her immediate release.

Last month, two other journalists in Belarus were convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison after they covered an opposition protest. Several other reporters are awaiting trial.

Belarus has been shaken by protests ever since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

Lukashenko’s government has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on post-election protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Human rights activists say more than 30,000 people have been detained since the demonstrations began, with thousands beaten.