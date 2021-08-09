Belarus leader accuses opposition of plotting a coup

The authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent in recent months, targeting independent journalists and democracy activists with raids and arrests and sometimes going to extremes such as diverting a plane to the capital of Minsk and arresting a dissident aboard.

The pressure on dissents has elicited international outrage, and the United States and European Union have slapped Belarus with sanctions that target top government officials and key sectors of the country's economy.

In response to the sanctions, Lukashenko has said his country will not try to stem a flow of illegal migrants to the EU. Lithuania in recent months has faced a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants it has blamed on Lukashenko's government.

On Monday, the president also threatened to stop cooperating with the U.S. in the fight against smuggling of radioactive materials if the sanctions pressure continues.

“Who needs some dirty explosives going to the European Union?” Lukashenko said, citing the surge of migrants as an example of Western pressure backfiring. “We're not blackmailing, we're not threatening, we're forced to react,” he said.