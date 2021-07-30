Belarus leader ready to invite Russian troops 'if necessary'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president said Friday he is prepared to invite Russian troops into the country, if such a move is necessary to ensure the security of both Belarus and Russia.

But, President Alexander Lukashenko said, at the moment “there is absolutely no need” to do that.

In remarks carried by the state-run Belta news agency, Lukashenko stressed that he had dealt with last year's antigovernment protests without involving other countries' armed forces, but added that he would not hesitate to bring in Russian troops if necessary.

Belarus is able to quickly call to arms 500,000 of its own personnel, but “if it is not enough, all Russian armed forces will be brought in,” Lukashenko said, according to Belta. “If it is necessary, we won't hesitate.”

Russia and Belarus have close military and defense ties. Two Russian radar stations providing communication with nuclear submarines in the Atlantic, Indian and parts of the Pacific are based in Belarus. In September, the two ex-Soviet nations are scheduled to conduct large-scale joint military exercises.

Until recently, Belarus had resisted Russia's attempts to expand its military presence there and rejected Moscow's requests to open an airbase and station additional troops in the country.