Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU

Lukashenko, a former Soviet state farm director, ended the leaders' appearance before cameras in Sochi by exclaiming, “There are no heights the Bolsheviks wouldn’t storm!” — a line apparently from a Soviet-era movie. The remark drew a wry laugh from Putin.

Many observers warn that the new, tougher EU sanctions would make Lukashenko easy prey for the Kremlin, which may use his isolation to push for closer integration. Some in the West have even alleged Russia was involved in the Ryanair diversion — something Moscow angrily denies — and will seek to exploit the fallout.

“Lukashenko is scared, and the Kremlin may demand payment for its political support by pushing for the introduction of a single currency, the deployment of military bases and more,” said Valery Karbalevich, an independent Minsk-based political analyst. “In this situation, it would be much more difficult for him to resist and bargain with Putin."

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main opponent in the election who left the country under official pressure, also acknowledged the danger that Russia may try to use his weakness to its advantage. She urged the EU to use whatever influence it has to help prevent any deals with Moscow that would hurt Belarus.