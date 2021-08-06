Belarus moves to stop Lithuania from sending back migrants

It said it created mobile tactical groups to patrol the entire length of the border to prevent Lithuania from sending migrants back into Belarus.

Authorities in Belarus this week alleged that Iraqi immigrants forcibly expelled from Lithuania and sent back to Belarus had injuries, including dog bites, and had to be hospitalized. Belarus also claimed Wednesday that a “non-Slavic” person died from injuries at a border town but Lithuania dismissed the report as propaganda from a hostile regime.

Lithuania, a nation of less than 3 million people, has no physical barriers on its 679-kilometer (420-mile) long border with Belarus. More than 4,100 migrants, most of them from Iraq, have crossed this year from Belarus into Lithuania.

Polish authorities have also accused Belarus of sending increasing numbers of migrants to Poland, similar to Lithuania.

Maciej Wasik, a deputy interior minister, accused Belarus of using migrants as a “living weapon” in a “hybrid war.”

Wasik told Polish media that authorities see the move as retribution for helping Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya come to Poland earlier this week to avoid possible reprisals in her homeland after a feud with her coaches at the Tokyo Games.

He said Poland has seen fewer migrants than Lithuania because its border is better guarded but that “in the last days we can see an increase.” Most of the migrants were from Iraq or Afghanistan.

