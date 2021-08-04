Belarus Olympic sprinter arrives in Vienna amid safety fears

Several countries offered to help after the 24-year-old runner sought refuge in the European Union, and Poland has granted her a humanitarian visa.

Vadim Krivosheyev, an activist with the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, said Tsimanouskaya took the flight to Austria on the advice of Polish authorities.

"The decision to change the route and fly to Vienna was made by the Polish side for security reasons," Krivosheyev told The Associated Press.

After landing in Vienna, Tsimanouskaya was expected to head to Warsaw later Wednesday, according to Krivosheyev.

Tsimanouskaya's experience at the Tokyo Games became an international issue after she accused Belarusian team officials of hustling her to the airport several days ago and trying to put her on a plane to Belarus because she had criticized the team's management on social media. The team officials made it clear she would face reprisals back home, she said.

The officials “made it clear that, upon return home, I would definitely face some form of punishment,” Tsimanouskaya told the AP in a videocall interview from Tokyo on Tuesday. “There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me.”

She added that she believed she would be kicked off Belarus' national team.