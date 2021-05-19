Belarus: Staff of popular news site in detention after raids

The whereabouts of the widow of Tut.by founder Yury Zisser were unknown on Wednesday, her daughter said on Facebook. The news site reported that Yuliya Charnyauskaya suffered a hypertensive crisis after a visit from law enforcement Tuesday and was hospitalized with a an officer by her side.

Charnyauskaya's daughter Yevgenia said her mother was later discharged from the hospital but had not been in touch with her and it remained unclear where she spent the night.

President Alexander Lukashenko’ unleashed a harsh crackdown last year after large protests erupted against his disputed reelection. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, won his sixth term in office in an August election. Opposition supporters and some poll workers said the election was riddled with fraud, and the opposition rejected the results.

More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since August, and thousands were brutally beaten. Authorities also targeted independent media outlets, detaining journalists covering the protests and leveling criminal charges against some of them. More than 20 media workers currently remain behind bars, either awaiting trial or serving time, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.