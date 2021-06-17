Belgium beats Denmark 2-1 in game marked by Eriksen tribute

In a sign of how Eriksen’s collapse has affected all teams at the tournament, the game was halted just after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause by the entire stadium. The 25,000 fans rose as one and started clapping as the clock ticked past 9:59 and Belgium soon stopped play as they were preparing an attack. The players from both teams joined in the applause.

It was a pre-planned gesture to honor Eriksen, who wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark and was in a hospital close enough to the stadium to be able to hear the crowd.

”It says something about how big football is that we were actually allowed to do that,” Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite said. ”We were actually allowed to stop a game at the Euros and pay tribute to a teammate. … It’s huge and it’s very special and it says a lot about what football can do.”

The atmosphere carried Denmark forward as the hosts started with a frenetic intensity, and Poulsen delivered the early lead with a low shot inside the far post.

”The fans created an incredible atmosphere,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. ”And the fans gave the home team a one-goal lead. And at that point we were a little bit shell shocked.”