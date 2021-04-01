Belgium police clash with partiers amid virus restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Clashes between Belgian police and a large crowd of people Thursday in one of Brussels’ biggest parks left dozens injured after revellers gathered for an unauthorized event despite coronavirus restrictions.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told The Associated Press that 22 people were arrested and several police officers were injured. She said eight partiers were wounded, including two who were taken to hospital.

Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon. An AP reporter saw people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Van de keere said protesters damaged police vehicles and that seven police horses were injured. She said the situation returned to normal in the evening.

The festival, dubbed “La Boum" ("the party"), had been advertised on social media and police had warned it was a fake event on April Fool’s Day. According to Brussels police, up to 2,000 people still showed up in the Bois de la Cambre to attend.