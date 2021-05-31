Belgium recalls envoy whose wife allegedly hit 2 in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Belgium will bring home its ambassador to South Korea amid public anger over his wife's alleged assault of two employees at a shop in Seoul.

The Belgium Embassy said the country’s minister of foreign affairs, Sophie Wilmès, decided it was in the best interest of bilateral relations to end Ambassador Peter Lescouhier’s tenure this summer. He has been the envoy in Seoul for three years.

While Lescouhier served his country with dedication, "the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way,” the embassy said Monday.

The Belgian government also waived the diplomatic immunity of Lescouhier’s wife, Xiang Xueqiu, so that she could be investigated by South Korean police, the embassy said in a Facebook post.

However, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said her immunity was only partially waived and she still had protection from criminal trials or punishment.

Lescouhier earlier this month issued an apology on behalf of his wife, saying in an Instagram video that she “might have had her reasons to be angry at the way she was treated in that shop but committing physical violence is totally unacceptable.”