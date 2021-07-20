Belgium's royals lead a day of mourning for flood victims

EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans agreed.

“What we’ve seen last week was a small reminder of the fact that the cost in human lives, but also material costs of nonaction are way, way higher than the cost of acting,” he said.

“Humanity will be confronted with very erratic weather patterns," he said, citing 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in northwestern Canada and 40 degrees (122 F) in Siberia and central Europe.

"The floods, droughts, agriculture’s dealing with wildfires. — that is a consequence of the climate crisis," he said.

Timmermans is the chief architect of the proposals to spend billions and force industry into drastic reforms to help cut the EU’s emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% this decade.

In his speech, King Philippe noted that the floods came on top of the suffering in the coronavirus pandemic.

In Germany, officials voiced concern that the disaster could lead to new infections, which are beginning to rise from very low levels. The health ministry in Rhineland-Palatinate state said a special vaccination bus was being sent to the devastated Ahr valley to enable residents to get shots and COVID-19 tests.