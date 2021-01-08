Berlin backtracks on plan to reopen schools after protests

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin backtracked Friday on plans to partially resume in-school teaching in the German capital next week despite a national lockdown, following protests from parents, teachers and the federal government.

An online petition launched this week gathered almost 40,000 signatures against the regional government’s proposal to start teaching some classes in school again from Monday.

Petitioners argued that the plan would undermine efforts to curb infections, which have remained persistently high in recent weeks.

The country’s disease control agency said overnight Friday that Germany recorded 31,849 newly confirmed cases and 1,188 deaths from COVID-19, the biggest single-day toll since the pandemic began. Figures tend to skew higher toward the end of the week.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had agreed Tuesday with the governors of Germany's 16 states to extend the existing lockdown and even tighten some measures further, including restricting meetings to just one household plus one other person.

But under German law, each state is responsible for implementing its own pandemic measures and often there are local differences.