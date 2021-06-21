Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

Visitors are given a chronological account of Nazi atrocities, followed by the flight and expulsion of the Germans in the final months of the war and afterward. “At the same time, millions of Polish, Ukrainian, Hungarian or Slovakian citizens lost their homes,” curator Jochen Krueger said. “We tell their story here too.”

The idea for a center commemorating the German expellees goes back to a call for a “center against expulsions” made in 1999 by Erika Steinbach, who at the time was the head of an organization representing the group and a lawmaker with Merkel's conservative party. It raised hackles in the following years in countries whose inhabitants suffered under brutal Nazi occupation.

Steinbach, who was deeply distrusted in neighboring Poland in particular, was kept off the board of the new center. In recent years, she has become a strident hard-right critic of Merkel, whose party she left in 2017, objecting in particular to her decision to allow in large numbers of migrants from Syria and elsewhere.

Steinbach wasn't invited to Monday's opening — because, Bavendamm said, that was limited due to pandemic restrictions to people directly involved with the center.

The new center opens to the public on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0