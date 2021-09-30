Beset by inflation, Iranians struggle with high food prices

“The main cause of the current high inflation is internal, bureaucratic and executive inefficiencies,” said economist Morteza Afghahi. “However, since we are dependent on selling crude oil ... and on foreign currencies earned through oil revenues, we have become more vulnerable under sanctions.”

The shortage of dollars has prompted the government to print more and more rials to pay what it owes, stimulating the economy but stoking inflation.

As a result, many Iranians have been pushed into poverty. In the past year, the number of citizens living under the official poverty line — bringing home less than the equivalent of $46 a month — increased by nearly 40%, the government’s own figures show.

Another casualty of inflation may be the Iranian grocery store itself.

The explosion of major chains and online shopping, along with increasingly rising rents, slim profit margins and dwindling customers, have left small- and medium-sized shops struggling to survive, unable to compete with the discounts on bulk buying found in big franchises.

“It’s not economical to run the shop anymore,” said Ali Donyaie, 71, who opened his grocery store in Tehran more than four decades ago.