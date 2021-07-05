Bidding war talk surrounds UK supermarket chain Morrisons

LONDON (AP) — Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons spiked by 11% on Monday as investors priced in the possibility of a bidding war for the company after a third U.S.-based investment company said it was mulling a bid.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said it is "in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons” and that no formal approach has yet been made.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made,” Apollo said in a statement.

The statement comes after Britain's fourth-largest retailer said it had agreed a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover from a group of investors led by Fortress Investment. When debt is added in, that bid is worth 9.5 billion pounds.

Morrisons' share price was up more than 11% to around 266 pence on Monday morning on the London Stock Exchange following Apollo's statement.

The company, which employs about 110,000 people, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the U.K.