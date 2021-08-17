Biden administration embroiled in internal blame-shifting amid Afghanistan chaos

That was but one problem of many that plagued the Afghan military and police force. Officials sold weapons for cash, stole the salaries of subordinates and sometimes left them without enough food or water, as was documented in quarterly special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction reports for years.

Without US military support and US contractors, Sopko warned in March following the release of the 2021 High-Risk List report for Congress that "the survival of the Afghan state as we know it" was in peril. He was correct, and it went down far faster than anyone had expected.

Even as the Taliban avoided attacking US forces, they carried out a brutal and ongoing assault on the Afghan military, conducting up to 120 attacks a day for the past year. The onslaught set the stage for what was to come as US forces pulled back and handed over bases and equipment to the Afghan forces -- a lightning-fast blitz across the country in which Afghan forces often surrendered without a fight or fled their positions.

At the end of July, as the Taliban began to advance, Milley said Afghan forces were retreating from outlying provinces to consolidate their forces and protect population centers, including Kabul and provincial capitals.