Biden inherits a raft of global crises (including some unknowns)

Antony Blinken, Biden's choice for Secretary of State, told a Senate hearing several times that the new administration doesn't know the scale of the problems they are inheriting.

In Afghanistan, where a US troop drawdown continues, based on the previous administration's agreement with the Taliban, Biden's team has yet to be made aware of the full details concerning the deal.

Blinken told his Senate confirmation hearing, "we have to look carefully at what has actually been negotiated ... to understand fully what commitments were made, or not made by the Taliban."

Several Afghan officials, speaking in the past year on the basis of anonymity to protect their government's relationship with the previous administration, said they were opposed to the US-Taliban deal because it endangered Afghans, and want Biden to end it.

Saudi Arabia, another US ally, also presents Biden with challenges.

Blinken told senators the administration's priority would be discovering the extent of America's involvement in Saudi's war in Yemen "first and foremost, making sure we understand exactly what support we're actually currently providing."