Biden wraps up Mideast trip, vows US 'will not walk away'

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders, said Saturday that the United States "will not walk away" from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile part of the world and boost the global flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices.

His remarks, delivered at the Gulf Cooperation Council on the final leg of a four-day Middle East tour, came amid concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and support for militants in the region.

"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," Biden said. "We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership."

Although U.S. forces continue to target terrorists in the region and remain deployed at bases throughout the Middle East, Biden suggested he was turning a page after the U.S. invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Today, I'm proud to be able to say that the era of land wars in the region, wars that involved huge numbers of American forces, is not under way," he said.

He announced $1 billion in U.S. aid to alleviate hunger in the region and he pressed his counterparts, many of whom lead repressive governments, to ensure human rights, including women's rights, and allow their citizens to speak openly.

"The future will be won by the countries that unleash the full potential of their populations," Biden said, and that includes allowing people to "question and criticize leaders without fear of reprisal."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, convened the summit, which gave him an opportunity to showcase his country's heavyweight role in the Mideast. He also hinted that the kingdom could pump more oil than it is currently, something Biden is hoping to see when an existing production deal among OPEC+ member countries expires in September.

After a lunch with other leaders, Biden began his trip back to Washington, flashing a thumbs-up and waving to reporters as he boarded Air Force One.

Here's a roundup of Biden's trip: