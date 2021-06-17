Big diamond found in Botswana could be world's 3rd largest

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in the southern African country of Botswana.

The high-quality gemstone weighing 1,098.3 carats was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine owned by Debswana, the mining company jointly owned by the Botswanan government and the De Beers Group.

"With the recent introduction of a modern, state-of-the-art large diamond pilot plant, I have every hope that we will be able to recover more large diamonds," said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana's acting managing director.

"This by all standards is a great metallurgical achievement, to recover a diamond of this size intact through our conventional ore processing plant," she said.

The large diamond — 73 millimeters long, 52 millimeters wide and 27 millimeters thick — is the largest gem-quality diamond found in Debswana's mines in the company's more than 50-year history, she said. Diamonds were discovered in Botswana in 1967, and Debswana was formed in 1969.

The most recent large diamond found at Jwaneng mine was a stone weighing 446 carats in 1993, Armstrong said.