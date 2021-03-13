Black scholar: It's time France confronts its colonial past

Coming back to France, he specialized on the history of minorities in both countries, and his publication in 2008 of the book “The Black Condition” made him a precursor of Black Studies in France.

From his new post at the immigration museum, Ndiaye hopes to contribute to opening up the debate needed so the French confront their collective memories.

“I know many French people would say that slavery is something that happened in the United States when slavery did not really happen in France or on a much smaller scale — which is not the case. The main difference between France and the U.S. is that slavery was overseas (in French colonies), very far from the mainland.”

France and the U.S. have different histories, but they’ve been facing “similar issues, issues of racial domination ... issues of racial injustice,” Ndiaye stressed.

The Palais de la Porte Doree, which houses the museum in the east of Paris, is in itself a strong testimony from France’s colonial era.

Built for the Paris Colonial Exposition of 1931, it aimed to present the French colonies in a favorable light.