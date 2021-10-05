Blinken meets Macron as US seeks to heal rift with France

A French official, speaking under customary anonymity, said the “at length, face-to-face meeting” came immediately after Blinken had seen Macron's national security adviser Emmanuel Bonne. Bonne, the official said, saw Blinken “in order to study the ways of reengaging the relationship following the recall of the French ambassador, and to help restore confidence between France and the United States.”

U.S. officials have acknowledged that the announcement was handled poorly and could have benefitted from coordination with France and other members of the European Union, all of which were excluded. And, while they have also signaled a desire to make amends, they have suggested France’s rage is an overreaction.

France responded with fury to the announcement that also scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine contract it had with Australia, and briefly recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented display of pique.

French officials called it a stab in the back by allies and expressed disappointment that it had happened after Biden had proclaimed “America is back” and pledged to restore and value trans-Atlantic relations that had soured during the Trump administration.