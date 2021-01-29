Board: Puerto Rico pays millions in salary to non-workers

The Education Department has struggled in recent years with millions of dollars in damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and a series of strong earthquakes that began in late 2019 that led to the permanent closure of several schools along the island's south coast. On Friday, the government announced it was allocating $5 million to help renovate public schools as they prepare to tentatively open in March after having remained closed nearly a year since the pandemic began.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who assumed office earlier this month and is the first governor to sit in on such meetings, said he was not aware of the recent payments. He pledged that implementing a time and attendance system will be a priority, adding that those who collected pay without working for the government will be held accountable.

“They’ll have to pay one way or another,” he said. “Rest assured that we’ll deal with this.”

The ongoing issue comes as Puerto Rico continues to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load, accumulated from decades of unchecked borrowing of millions of dollars to cover ballooning deficits.

In 2015, the U.S. territory announced it was unable to pay its public debt. Two years later, it filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.

