Bonjour! France welcoming back (vaccinated) tourists

A stroll in Pablo Picasso's footsteps in Montmartre; breathing in the scents of Provence; a walk along D-Day beaches: These and all of France's other attractions will again become easily accessible from next week to most foreign tourists — if they are vaccinated.

France is putting itself back on the menu as a destination for international visitors who have had COVID-19 jabs. The government announced Friday that it is removing the need for coronavirus tests for vaccinated Europeans. It also is allowing vaccinated tourists from most of the rest of the world, including the United States, much of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and North and central America to come back, if they have a negative test.

The relaxed rules will kick in from Wednesday, offering a boost for France’s valuable tourism sector that generated tens of billions of euros (dollars) and sustained more than 1 million jobs before the pandemic froze mass tourism.

For French tour guide Linda Zenou, the return of foreign visitors cannot come soon enough: unemployment payments that she's been surviving on during the pandemic stopped last month, leaving her with “no more resources, nothing.” The 61-year-old has had no foreign tourists to guide since she led a busload of English and Spanish speakers around the Palace of Versailles in February 2020.