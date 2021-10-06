Boris Johnson brushes off UK's woes, vows high-skill economy

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — This is an autumn of inconvenience in Britain, marked by empty gas pumps, worker shortages and gaps on store shelves.

None of that got a mention from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, as he brushed off the economic bumps and said the U.K. would emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic as a more productive and dynamic nation.

Johnson told the Conservative Party’s annual conference that he’d end “decades of drift and dither” and tackle “long-term structural weaknesses," especially a reliance on low-cost labor from abroad.

Relaxed and ebullient in front of a friendly crowd, Johnson did not note that much of that drift and dither came under Conservative governments. The party has been in power for two-thirds of the past four decades.

Johnson extoled the “Brexit freedoms” brought by Britain’s exit from the European Union, even as shortages of truck drivers and other workers cause economic hiccups. Brexit ended the right of EU citizens to work visa-free in Britain and has left growing gaps in the economy.

“We’re embarking now on a change of direction that has been long overdue in the U.K. economy," Johnson said, vowing "not to use immigration as an excuse for the failure to invest.”