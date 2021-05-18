 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bosnia authorities move migrants to camp in northern town
0 comments
AP

Bosnia authorities move migrants to camp in northern town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police on Tuesday rounded up more than 200 migrants who were squatting in an abandoned building in a northern town in order to move them to a nearby tent camp.

The Lipa tent settlement on the outskirts of Bihac has room to accommodate the migrants who were previously staying in the center of the town, authorities said.

“We found 242 migrants who were staying in this building and all of those migrants will be transferred to the improvised tent settlement Lipa,” said Mirsad Buzar from Bosnia’s foreigners’ service.

A video from the scene showed migrants lining up outside the multi-floor concrete building with their belongings and waiting to get into a bus while police stood guard nearby.

The city authorities said they would seal off the building to prevent the migrants from returning there. Deputy mayor Suhret Fazlic told the Klix news portal that authorities would move migrants from other similar locations in the coming days.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty remain stuck in Bosnia waiting for a chance to move toward wealthy European Union nations. Most migrants in Bosnia flock to the northwestern corner, which is bordering European Union member state Croatia.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stylist gives free haircuts to older New Yorkers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+60
Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office
World

Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

+38
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

+20
Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists
World

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

  • Updated

NAXOS, Greece (AP) — In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Naxos.

+5
US joins global push against violent extremism online
World

US joins global push against violent extremism online

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French President Emmanuel Macron says the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News