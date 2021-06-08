Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic loses genocide appeal

Mladic was first indicted in July 1995. After the war in Bosnia ended, he went into hiding and was finally arrested in 2011 and handed over to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia by the then-ruling pro-Western government of Serbia.

The judgment was welcomed as “an important affirmation of the rule of law” by Kathryne Bomberger, director-general of the International Commission on Missing Persons that helped locate and identify victims of atrocities in Bosnia.

"Ramifications of the judgment in case of Mladic and in previous cases, such as that of Radovan Karadzic, go beyond the Western Balkans. This gives hope to survivors of atrocity, including families of the missing and disappeared persons around the world, that justice can be delivered,” Bomberger said.

Amnesty International’s Europe Director Nils Muižniek said the ruling “sends a powerful message around the world that impunity cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

Nedzad Avdic, who survived a mass execution in Srebrenica, said he was satisfied “even though nothing can erase what we’ve been through nor bring back our dead.”

The judgment “will make denying the crimes more difficult. This and other verdicts will be the starting point for anyone who cares about truth,” he added.