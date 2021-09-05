Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

“The decision to interrupt the match was never within Anvisa's reach. However, fielding players who did not comply with Brazilian laws and health norms, and also offered false information to authorities did require the agency to act, at its time and its way," the Brazilian agency said.

Brazilian TV showed several exchanges between players and coaches during the chaos. Brazil coach Tite seemed to be the most upset.

“They had 72 hours before the match. They had to do it at the time of the match!” Tite shouted to the Anvisa agents.

Lionel Messi also sounded irritated. “They did not talk to us before this,” the Argentine captain repeated.

Brazil called up nine Premier League players for the World Cup qualifiers in September but none of them traveled to South America because of the restrictions.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said both teams would have liked to play the game.

“A match between some of the best in the world ends like this. I would like people in Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to take care of my players. If people come and say they have to deport them, I will not allow,” Scaloni told channel TyC Sports. “We wanted to play the match, so did the Brazilians.”